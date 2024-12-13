Left Menu

Corruption Strike: Soccer Icon Li Tie Jailed for Bribery

Former Everton midfielder and Chinese national team coach Li Tie has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for bribery. The crackdown on corruption in Chinese soccer revealed he took and gave bribes totaling 120 million yuan, manipulating team selections and match outcomes.

13-12-2024
On Friday, China's anti-corruption drive in soccer added another high-profile casualty to its list. Former Everton midfielder and national team coach, Li Tie, was convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison for involvement in bribery, both giving and receiving.

Li Tie, a household name player from his stint in the English Premier League and a figure in China's 2002 World Cup team, served as China's coach from late 2019 to 2021. His investigation commenced in November 2022, and by March 2023, he pleaded guilty in a Hubei province court. Allegations pointed to his corruption during his tenure as an assistant coach at Hebei China Fortune and his national coaching role, revealing involvement in 120 million yuan worth of bribery.

Chinese football has been riddled with corruption issues since the late 1990s, compromising team performances. Under President Xi Jinping's administration, a broader anti-corruption campaign was executed, resulting in significant sentences for key figures, including a life sentence for former CFA head Chen Xuyuan, and lifetime bans for several players and officials following extensive match-fixing probes.

