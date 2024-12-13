Bengaluru FC and FC Goa Clash in Thrilling ISL Showdown

Bengaluru FC and FC Goa are poised for a high-stakes clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in this season's Indian Super League. Scheduled for a 5:00 pm IST kickoff, the match marks the debut of Saturday's doubleheader. Currently, Bengaluru sits second with 23 points from 11 games, while Goa is fifth with 18 points from 10 matches.

The intense rivalry dates back to the 2018-19 ISL final, where Bengaluru triumphed over Goa. Bengaluru will rely on Rahul Bheke and Gerard Zaragoza, instrumental figures from that campaign, to lead the charge. Goa, undefeated in their last nine encounters against Bengaluru, is riding on strong form with 13 points from the last 15 available under coach Manolo Marquez.

Bengaluru looks to tackle defensive lapses after conceding 13 goals in recent matches, contrasting their early season form of five consecutive clean sheets. Meanwhile, FC Goa's attacking efficiency, highlighted by striking talents like Dejan Drazic, makes them formidable opponents. Sunil Chhetri's recent form and milestone approach adds to the anticipation for this encounter.

