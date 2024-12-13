Mohun Bagan's Unbeatable Home Dominance

Table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant aim to extend their dominant home form against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) this Saturday.

This season, the two teams have shown different outcomes, with Mohun Bagan excelling and the Blasters faltering in consistency. The Mariners have thrived on their strong defence and effective offensive play at home, while the Blasters face challenges, particularly in their away defence.

Mohun Bagan leads the table with 23 points from 10 games, including seven victories. Kerala Blasters have managed 11 points from as many games, securing three wins. Subhasish Bose is back from suspension, nearing his 100th ISL appearance, bolstering Mohun Bagan's defence. Home victories, defensive records, and away struggles are highlighted as coaches stress team focus and pressure handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)