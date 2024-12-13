Left Menu

Mohun Bagan's Unbeatable Home Dominance

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, leading the ISL table, faces Kerala Blasters FC with a formidable home record. Mohun Bagan boasts strong defence and scoring, whereas the Blasters struggle, especially away. Subhasish Bose's return and potential milestone highlight the Mariners' lineup. Coaches emphasize team effort and handling pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:40 IST
Mohun Bagan's Unbeatable Home Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Table-toppers Mohun Bagan Super Giant aim to extend their dominant home form against Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) this Saturday.

This season, the two teams have shown different outcomes, with Mohun Bagan excelling and the Blasters faltering in consistency. The Mariners have thrived on their strong defence and effective offensive play at home, while the Blasters face challenges, particularly in their away defence.

Mohun Bagan leads the table with 23 points from 10 games, including seven victories. Kerala Blasters have managed 11 points from as many games, securing three wins. Subhasish Bose is back from suspension, nearing his 100th ISL appearance, bolstering Mohun Bagan's defence. Home victories, defensive records, and away struggles are highlighted as coaches stress team focus and pressure handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024