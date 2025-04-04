Left Menu

Equitas Appoints Tech-Savvy Leader to Boost Digital Transformation

Equitas Small Finance Bank has announced the appointment of Balaji Nuthalapadi as Executive Director of Technology and Operations. Approved by the Reserve Bank of India, the decision emphasizes the bank’s commitment to digital growth. Previously, Nuthalapadi significantly contributed to Citibank's operations, showcasing expertise in technology-driven solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:44 IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd has brought on Balaji Nuthalapadi as its new Executive Director for Technology and Operations, effective immediately, the bank announced on Friday.

This strategic appointment has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India, reinforcing Equitas' focus on digital transformation and customer-centric technological solutions.

Previously, Nuthalapadi played a pivotal role at Citibank, managing a team of 1,100 in India for global controls testing. His arrival at Equitas is poised to boost innovation and efficiency within the bank.

