Kho Kho's Global Ambition: From Tradition to World Stage

Over 7000 students participated in the Kho Kho Federation of India's initiative to promote the indigenous sport ahead of the World Cup next month. The program aims to reach 200 schools and transform Kho Kho into a globally recognized sport, with the World Cup scheduled in Delhi from January 13-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:10 IST
The Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) is on a mission to elevate the traditional Indian sport of Kho Kho to new heights. More than 7,000 students from seven cities have already participated in the program, which is set to expand to Lucknow, Pune, and Mumbai soon.

The initiative has successfully engaged 30 schools in cities like Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, and Jaipur, and aims to reach a total of 200 schools by January 11. This effort comes in anticipation of the Kho Kho World Cup, which will be hosted in Delhi from January 13 to 19.

KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal emphasized the goal of not only developing players but also creating ambassadors to carry the legacy of this indigenous sport worldwide. The program seeks to transform Kho Kho from a traditional regional game into one with global recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

