Rookie Cricketers Shine in India's Women's Series Squad
Rookie cricketers Pratika Rawal and Tanuja Kanwer earned their first call-ups for India's ODI squad, while Raghvi Bist joined the T20 team for a series against West Indies. The series starts on December 15 with three T20Is in Navi Mumbai, followed by ODIs in Vadodara.
The Indian women's cricket team has added fresh talent to its ranks for the upcoming series against the West Indies, with rookies Pratika Rawal and Tanuja Kanwer receiving their first ODI call-ups. Raghvi Bist, an impressive performer in recent matches, joins the T20 lineup.
India, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, is set to face the Caribbean team in three T20 Internationals starting December 15 at DY Patil Stadium before moving to Vadodara for the ODI matches. The squad notably excludes Shafali Verma, a decision correlating with her recent dip in form.
The BCCI announced that some players were sidelined due to injuries, but reinforced its lineup with Raghvi, whose half-centuries against Australia A have made her a key asset. The squad lists for both formats reflect a strategic blend of youth and experience for the series.
(With inputs from agencies.)
