Rahane and Patidar Propel Mumbai and MP to SMAT Finals Showdown

Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh, buoyed by outstanding individual performances, marched into the finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy following emphatic victories in the semifinals. Ajinkya Rahane's dazzling 98-run innings spearheaded Mumbai to a win over Baroda, overcoming an early setback with Prithvi Shaw's dismissal.

Rahane, together with captain Shreyas Iyer, stabilized the innings with a formidable 88-run partnership. Despite Suryakumar Yadav's brief stint at the crease, Shivam Dube and Suryansh finished the job in style. Meanwhile, Baroda's modest total saw contributions from Atit Sheth and Shivalik Sharma, but it was not enough to withstand Mumbai's batting prowess.

In another clash, Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 66 propelled Madhya Pradesh past Delhi's target. Despite early wickets, Patidar's century stand with Harpreet Singh clinched a win with balls to spare. Both Rahane and Patidar's performances were instrumental in setting up a much-anticipated final, earning them 'Player of the Match' honors.

