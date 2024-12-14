Left Menu

Rain Disrupts Crucial Australia vs. India Test Match

Rain interrupted the third test match between Australia and India in Brisbane. Australia, at 28 without loss, were batting after India, led by captain Rohit Sharma, won the toss. The series stands balanced at 1-1 after India took the first match and Australia won the second.

Updated: 14-12-2024 09:01 IST
Rain caused an interruption in the much-anticipated third test between Australia and India, right after lunch on day one in Brisbane. Australia, having been put in to bat by India captain Rohit Sharma, were 28 for no loss when the weather disrupted play.

The five-test series is currently tied at 1-1, with India claiming victory in the first match in Perth, while Australia bounced back with a win in the second game in Adelaide. The teams are now fiercely contesting the pivotal third match.

The inclement weather adds another layer of drama to an already intense series, as both teams aim to gain the upper hand. Fans eagerly await the resumption of play to see how the match will unfold following the rain delay.

