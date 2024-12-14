Harmanpreet Kaur Under Pressure: India Sets Course Against West Indies
Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur faces mounting scrutiny following a series defeat to Australia. As India prepares to face West Indies in a WT20I series, Kaur must demonstrate leadership amidst depleted resources and team adjustments, especially with notable exclusions like Shafali Verma impacting team dynamics.
Under the spotlight yet again, Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur is striving to recover from a disappointing series against Australia as her team gears up for the WT20I series opener against West Indies.
Despite recent struggles, including strategic oversights in selection decisions and a challenging ODI tour of Australia, India looks to maintain their dominance over West Indies, having secured victories in their last eight T20I encounters since 2019.
The absence of key players like Shafali Verma has led to a reshuffle in the lineup, putting additional pressure on the captain and new additions. In contrast, West Indies bolstered their squad with Deandra Dottin, while coping with the injury of all-rounder Stafanie Taylor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jayden Seales' Masterclass: West Indies in Command Against Bangladesh
Cricket West Indies suspends John Campbell for four matches
Australia to Play Extra Test in Upcoming West Indies Series
Taijul Islam Propels Bangladesh to Historical Test Victory Over West Indies
India Announces Squad for Women's T20Is and ODIs against West Indies