Harmanpreet Kaur Under Pressure: India Sets Course Against West Indies

Under the spotlight yet again, Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur is striving to recover from a disappointing series against Australia as her team gears up for the WT20I series opener against West Indies.

Despite recent struggles, including strategic oversights in selection decisions and a challenging ODI tour of Australia, India looks to maintain their dominance over West Indies, having secured victories in their last eight T20I encounters since 2019.

The absence of key players like Shafali Verma has led to a reshuffle in the lineup, putting additional pressure on the captain and new additions. In contrast, West Indies bolstered their squad with Deandra Dottin, while coping with the injury of all-rounder Stafanie Taylor.

(With inputs from agencies.)