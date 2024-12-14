Oyarzun's Late Brilliance Seals Crucial Victory for Rajasthan United

In a dramatic turn of events, Rajasthan United FC overcame Aizawl FC 2-1 in a gripping I-League match, thanks to the heroics of their captain, Alain Oyarzun. The Spanish recruit's brilliant performance saw him convert two late penalties to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Aizawl FC initially took the lead with help from an own goal by Abhash Thapa. Despite their early advantage and a strong display of skill and possession, they failed to break through Rajasthan United's resolute defense significantly.

The match's turning point arrived in the dying minutes when Aizawl's Lalchhawnkima was sent off, reducing his team to ten men. Oyarzun's calmness under pressure allowed Rajasthan to seal their comeback, lifting them to sixth place in the standings, while Aizawl stayed in eighth.

