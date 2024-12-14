Left Menu

Refund Windfall for Gabba Cricket Fans

Cricket Australia will issue full refunds to spectators after rain curtailed play to only 13.2 overs on the first day of the third Test at the Gabba. Less than 15 overs entitles fans to refunds, a policy that saves CA from significant financial losses due to insurance coverage.

Cricket fans at the Gabba will see a financial windfall after rain halted play just 13.2 overs into the third Test. Cricket Australia (CA) will provide full refunds, following their policy for matches where fewer than 15 overs are bowled.

The decision affects 30,145 spectators, saving them a collective sum beyond Australian 1 million in ticket costs. Cricket Australia, which upholds a backing insurance policy, minimizes its financial hit from such bad weather disruptions.

The series, fiercely contested between India and Australia, remains tied at 1-1. Rain saw Australia reach 28 for no loss before play was stalled. The inclement weather stopped play permanently at 4:15 pm local time.

