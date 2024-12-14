Refund Windfall for Gabba Cricket Fans

Cricket fans at the Gabba will see a financial windfall after rain halted play just 13.2 overs into the third Test. Cricket Australia (CA) will provide full refunds, following their policy for matches where fewer than 15 overs are bowled.

The decision affects 30,145 spectators, saving them a collective sum beyond Australian 1 million in ticket costs. Cricket Australia, which upholds a backing insurance policy, minimizes its financial hit from such bad weather disruptions.

The series, fiercely contested between India and Australia, remains tied at 1-1. Rain saw Australia reach 28 for no loss before play was stalled. The inclement weather stopped play permanently at 4:15 pm local time.

(With inputs from agencies.)