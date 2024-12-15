Pachuca's Historic Win Sets Stage for Intercontinental Cup Final

Mexican side Pachuca clinched a dramatic victory over Egypt's Al Ahly in the FIFA Challenger Cup at Qatar, winning 6-5 on penalties following a goalless draw. Saturday's thrilling encounter sets the stage for Pachuca to face Real Madrid in the prestigious Intercontinental Cup final next week.

This marks a significant achievement for Pachuca, as they become the second CONCACAF team to reach the final of this competition, held at the iconic Lusail Stadium. Despite missing their first two penalties, Pachuca demonstrated resilience and strategic prowess to secure their place in the final.

Pachuca's appearance in this FIFA competition is their fifth, with their best performance dating back to the 2017 Club World Cup where they finished third. Real Madrid, a dominant force in the tournament's history with five titles, awaits them in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)