Left Menu

Smith's Survival amidst Bumrah's Blitz in Third Test

In the Brisbane third test, Australia's Steve Smith held firm against India's Jasprit Bumrah, who struck twice early. The hosts reached 104 for three at lunch, after India resumed from a rain-affected start, with Khawaja and McSweeney dismissed early on.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 08:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 08:07 IST
Smith's Survival amidst Bumrah's Blitz in Third Test
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fiercely contested third test in Brisbane, Australia's Steve Smith showcased his resilience by withstanding the early onslaught from India's Jasprit Bumrah.

The day's play started without rain interruptions, a relief after a rain-marred first day that saw only 13.2 overs bowled. Resuming at 28 for no loss, Australia faced early trouble when Bumrah dismissed opener Usman Khawaja, caught behind by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after he feathered an edge.

Bumrah, with yet another notable delivery, dispatched rookie Nathan McSweeney with a thick edge caught by Virat Kohli. Amidst pressure and a slight change in technique, Smith was joined by teammate Travis Head to push Australia's total to 104 for three by lunch. Changes in bowling attack, injuries, and sporadic resilience defined this intriguing session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024