Smith's Survival amidst Bumrah's Blitz in Third Test

In a fiercely contested third test in Brisbane, Australia's Steve Smith showcased his resilience by withstanding the early onslaught from India's Jasprit Bumrah.

The day's play started without rain interruptions, a relief after a rain-marred first day that saw only 13.2 overs bowled. Resuming at 28 for no loss, Australia faced early trouble when Bumrah dismissed opener Usman Khawaja, caught behind by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after he feathered an edge.

Bumrah, with yet another notable delivery, dispatched rookie Nathan McSweeney with a thick edge caught by Virat Kohli. Amidst pressure and a slight change in technique, Smith was joined by teammate Travis Head to push Australia's total to 104 for three by lunch. Changes in bowling attack, injuries, and sporadic resilience defined this intriguing session.

