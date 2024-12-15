Clash of Cricket Titans: India Takes on West Indies in T20I Opener
The West Indies women's cricket team, led by Hayley Matthews, chose to bowl against India in the first Women's T20I match. India handed a T20I debut to 28-year-old pacer Saima Thakor. This match marks India's return after the T20 World Cup and follows a 0-3 ODI series loss to Australia.
In an exciting start to the Women's T20I series, West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews won the toss and opted to bowl against India on Sunday.
Making headlines, India introduced 28-year-old pacer Saima Thakor for her T20I debut, hoping for a solid performance after her experience in six ODIs.
Returning after the T20 World Cup and a tough 0-3 ODI series loss to Australia, India aims for a comeback in this three-game face-off. Key players include Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, while West Indies fields seasoned performers like Deandra Dottin.
