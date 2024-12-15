Travis Head and Steve Smith Shine in Climactic Brisbane Test Partnership
Australian batter Travis Head reflected on his notable 241-run partnership with Steve Smith during the third Test at Brisbane. Smith's return to form with a century marked a turning point in his career, as Australia set a commanding total against India. Head praised Smith's performance under pressure-filled conditions.
Following a remarkable display of skill and camaraderie, Australian cricketer Travis Head cherished the 241-run collaboration with fellow batsman Steve Smith during the third Test at Brisbane. The partnership was pivotal in setting up a formidable Australian innings against India on an intense second day.
Smith, experiencing a comeback with his 33rd Test century, shattered a prolonged streak of 25 innings without reaching three figures. Commentary surrounding Smith's dwindling form and advancing age made this century one of the most defining performances of his illustrious career.
Speaking to Star Sports, Head expressed admiration for his batting synergy with Smith. He humorously mentioned how he often goes unnoticed when the 35-year-old is at the crease. "Playing alongside Smith in this phase has been rewarding, as I feel at ease knowing he'll hold steady," Head remarked.
The day's play saw India opting to bowl first after winning the toss. Despite an initial breakthrough, the Indian bowlers struggled against the Head-Smith resilience. The partnership was finally broken by Jasprit Bumrah but not before Australia piled up a hefty 405/7, with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc at the crease.
(With inputs from agencies.)
