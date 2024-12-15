Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana Ignite India to Record T20I Total

In a thrilling start to the three-match T20I series, Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana showcased top-notch performances, leading India to a remarkable 195/4 against the West Indies. The game held on Sunday marked India's highest T20I total.

Rodrigues was in stellar form with an explosive 73 off just 35 balls, featuring nine boundaries and two sixes. It was one of her most memorable innings, deftly handling the opponents and playing primarily off the leg side.

Mandhana, continuing her sterling run from her previous game, notched up her 28th T20I half-century. Her disciplined 54 runs further strengthened India's position, while Richa Ghosh's 20 off 14 balls added an essential boost.

(With inputs from agencies.)