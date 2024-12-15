Left Menu

India Women Dominate West Indies in T20I Series Opener

India Women continued their strong performance against the West Indies with a 49-run win in the T20I series opener. Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana led the batting charge, setting a formidable total. Despite efforts from Qiana Joseph and Deandra Dottin, West Indies fell short in their chase.

Updated: 15-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 22:42 IST
India Women maintained their winning streak against the West Indies, securing a convincing 49-run victory in the T20I series opener.

Led by stellar performances from Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored a brilliant 73, and Smriti Mandhana with 54, India set an imposing target of 195 for four — their highest against the Caribbean team. The West Indies responded with 146 for seven.

Despite efforts from Qiana Joseph, who scored a valiant 49, and Deandra Dottin's 52, the visitors couldn't chase down the target, ending their innings at 146 for seven. Exceptional fielding and disciplined bowling from India, notably Titas Sadhu's three wickets, ensured a strong defense of their total.

