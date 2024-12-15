India Triumphs Over West Indies with Smriti Mandhana's Strong Leadership

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana assured fans that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is under medical supervision and doing fine after exiting the field during their bowling defense in the first Women's T20I against West Indies.

Harmanpreet stayed unbeaten with 13 runs but was off the field, leading Smriti to step in as acting captain. Mandhana, who scored a quick 54, played a pivotal role in securing a 49-run victory for India, with Jemimah Rodrigues adding a powerful 73.

Despite the win, Smriti highlighted areas for improvement, noting the potential to hit 200 runs. Jemimah acknowledged the mental challenge of continuous cricket and expressed contentment with her performance and the team's overall execution despite challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)