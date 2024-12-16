India Clinches Junior Asia Cup: Triumph in Penalty Thriller

Hockey India (HI) has announced a cash reward for the victorious Indian team, celebrating their second consecutive Women's Junior Asia Cup title. India triumphed over China in a tense penalty shootout, winning 3-2, after the match ended 1-1 in regular time on Sunday.

Announcing the rewards, HI stated that each player will receive Rs 2 lakh, while each member of the support staff will earn Rs 1 lakh. The gesture recognizes their collective efforts in claiming the championship, according to an HI press release.

The game commenced with both teams matching each other in the opening quarter. Although both sides created scoring opportunities, the deadlock remained. India's two penalty corners were expertly defended by China. The second quarter saw China gain a brief advantage, resulting in the lone goal against India due to a penalty stroke by China's Jinzhuang Tan.

In the third quarter, India responded aggressively. Deepika's offensive plays led to Kanika Siwach's equalizing goal. The tie persisted through an intense final quarter, culminating in a penalty shootout where Sakshi Rana, Ishika, and Sunelita Toppo scored for India. Goalkeeper Nidhi's superb performance sealed the victory, stopping shots from Chinese contenders Lihang Wang, Jingyi Li, and Dandan Zuo.

(With inputs from agencies.)