Indian Women's Hockey Team Prepares for Intense Clash Against Australia

India's women's hockey team is set for an intense five-match series against Australia from April 26 to May 4. With a robust squad led by Salima Tete, the team aims to maintain their recent winning streak, eyeing valuable insights ahead of the FIH Pro League in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:59 IST
India women's hockey team (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

As the Indian women's hockey team gears up for a challenging five-match showdown against Australia, excitement is mounting among players and fans alike. Scheduled from April 26 to May 4, the series will see India facing formidable Australian squads at the Perth Hockey Stadium. This follows a month-long national training camp aimed at honing the team's skills and strategies.

The Indian team, captained by Salima Tete and bolstered by rising star Deepika, looks to replicate its recent successes from the FIH Hockey Pro League. With a mix of experienced players and fresh talent eager to prove their mettle, India's prospects appear promising. Notably, veteran goalkeeper Savita, celebrated for her 300th international cap, remains a central figure in the team's defense.

Though historically dominant, Australia's track record against India has been challenged lately, with India clinching a win in their last meeting. Coach Harendra Singh expresses confidence in the team's preparation, emphasizing their readiness to perform under pressure. The series is seen as a critical test ahead of upcoming FIH Pro League matches in Europe, providing valuable experience and insights for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

