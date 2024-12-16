Auckland's Unbeaten Streak Ends as Asian Football Rivals Gain Momentum

Auckland FC's pristine run in the A-League concluded with a 2-2 stalemate against Melbourne City. Despite the dropped points, Auckland maintains their lead in the standings with a dramatic goal from Neyder Moreno rescuing a draw in added time.

In the ASEAN Championship, defending champions Thailand secured a 1-0 victory over Malaysia, marking consecutive wins. Pattik Gustavsson's goal secured the narrow win, placing them on level points with Singapore, who triumphed 3-0 over Timor-Leste.

Kawasaki Frontale, the four-time J-League victors, have named Shigetoshi Hasebe as their new manager following Toru Oniki's departure to Kashima Antlers after acknowledging struggles in the recent seasons.

