Left Menu

Auckland's Unbeaten Streak Ends as Asian Football Rivals Gain Momentum

Auckland FC's perfect start in the A-League ended with a 2-2 draw against Melbourne City, but they remain on top. In the ASEAN Championship, Thailand secured back-to-back wins, and Hong Kong faces Guam in East Asian prelims. Kawasaki appointed Shigetoshi Hasebe as their new manager.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 08:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 08:23 IST
Auckland's Unbeaten Streak Ends as Asian Football Rivals Gain Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Auckland FC's pristine run in the A-League concluded with a 2-2 stalemate against Melbourne City. Despite the dropped points, Auckland maintains their lead in the standings with a dramatic goal from Neyder Moreno rescuing a draw in added time.

In the ASEAN Championship, defending champions Thailand secured a 1-0 victory over Malaysia, marking consecutive wins. Pattik Gustavsson's goal secured the narrow win, placing them on level points with Singapore, who triumphed 3-0 over Timor-Leste.

Kawasaki Frontale, the four-time J-League victors, have named Shigetoshi Hasebe as their new manager following Toru Oniki's departure to Kashima Antlers after acknowledging struggles in the recent seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024