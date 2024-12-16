Auckland's Unbeaten Streak Ends as Asian Football Rivals Gain Momentum
Auckland FC's perfect start in the A-League ended with a 2-2 draw against Melbourne City, but they remain on top. In the ASEAN Championship, Thailand secured back-to-back wins, and Hong Kong faces Guam in East Asian prelims. Kawasaki appointed Shigetoshi Hasebe as their new manager.
Auckland FC's pristine run in the A-League concluded with a 2-2 stalemate against Melbourne City. Despite the dropped points, Auckland maintains their lead in the standings with a dramatic goal from Neyder Moreno rescuing a draw in added time.
In the ASEAN Championship, defending champions Thailand secured a 1-0 victory over Malaysia, marking consecutive wins. Pattik Gustavsson's goal secured the narrow win, placing them on level points with Singapore, who triumphed 3-0 over Timor-Leste.
Kawasaki Frontale, the four-time J-League victors, have named Shigetoshi Hasebe as their new manager following Toru Oniki's departure to Kashima Antlers after acknowledging struggles in the recent seasons.
(With inputs from agencies.)
