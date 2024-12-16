Titas Sadhu's Bowling Showcase: India's Triumph Over West Indies

Titas Sadhu's strategic bowling performance played a pivotal role in securing a 49-run victory for the India Women's cricket team against the West Indies in their first T20I match. Her experience and familiarity with the conditions enabled her to take three vital wickets.

India seized a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, thanks to fifties from star players Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana. Achieving a remarkable total of 195/4, the team showcased their strength despite having little time to prepare following their long journey from Perth to Mumbai.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's participation was limited due to an undisclosed issue. Meanwhile, West Indies coach Shane Deitz expressed disappointment in his team's performance, urging for improved execution and a return to the Caribbean flair in their style of play for future matches.

