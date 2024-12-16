Left Menu

Titas Sadhu's Bowling Showcase: India's Triumph Over West Indies

Titas Sadhu's strategic bowling helped India Women secure a 49-run victory against the West Indies in the first T20I. Accustomed to the conditions, India outperformed with significant contributions from Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana. Despite their win, team updates remain uncertain regarding Harmanpreet Kaur's limited participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 16-12-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 10:20 IST
Titas Sadhu's Bowling Showcase: India's Triumph Over West Indies
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

Titas Sadhu's strategic bowling performance played a pivotal role in securing a 49-run victory for the India Women's cricket team against the West Indies in their first T20I match. Her experience and familiarity with the conditions enabled her to take three vital wickets.

India seized a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, thanks to fifties from star players Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana. Achieving a remarkable total of 195/4, the team showcased their strength despite having little time to prepare following their long journey from Perth to Mumbai.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's participation was limited due to an undisclosed issue. Meanwhile, West Indies coach Shane Deitz expressed disappointment in his team's performance, urging for improved execution and a return to the Caribbean flair in their style of play for future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024