India Struggles as Australia Dominates on Day Three

Day three of the third Test between India and Australia saw the visiting team set a hefty score of 445 runs in their first innings, displaying a strong batting performance. The test took place here on Monday with the host team struggling to find their footing.

India faced early challenges in their response, losing key players like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill for minimal scores, with contributions from Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood proving instrumental. The hosts ended the day with a score of 48/4 in 14.1 overs.

Batting highlights include KL Rahul's efforts standing at 30 runs not out, while team captain Rohit Sharma remains at the crease with zero runs. The early collapse puts significant pressure on the Indian side to mount a comeback in the subsequent sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)