India Struggles as Australia Dominates on Day Three
On day three of the third Test, Australia's first inning set a formidable target with 445 runs. In response, India's batting faltered with key wickets lost early, including Kohli and Gill. With Australia dominating the innings and India's score at 48/4, pressure mounts on the home team.
- Country:
- Australia
Day three of the third Test between India and Australia saw the visiting team set a hefty score of 445 runs in their first innings, displaying a strong batting performance. The test took place here on Monday with the host team struggling to find their footing.
India faced early challenges in their response, losing key players like Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill for minimal scores, with contributions from Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood proving instrumental. The hosts ended the day with a score of 48/4 in 14.1 overs.
Batting highlights include KL Rahul's efforts standing at 30 runs not out, while team captain Rohit Sharma remains at the crease with zero runs. The early collapse puts significant pressure on the Indian side to mount a comeback in the subsequent sessions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rohit Sharma Backs KL Rahul to Open in Adelaide Test Amid Team Adjustments
Sanjay Manjrekar Advocates for KL Rahul as India's Test Opener
Rohit Sharma Moves Down Order to Let KL Rahul Shine in Perth Test
Legacy of Legends: KL Rahul Mentors Yashasvi Jaiswal
Shastri Advocates for KL Rahul's Continuation as India's Opener