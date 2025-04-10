Left Menu

DC Overcomes RCB Blitz with KL Rahul's Stellar Performance

Delhi Capitals secured a six-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru thanks to KL Rahul's unbeaten 93. Despite initial setbacks, Rahul's partnership with Tristan Stubbs helped DC chase down 163 successfully. Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam's effective bowling was crucial in controlling RCB earlier in the match.

Updated: 10-04-2025 23:24 IST
In a thrilling IPL encounter on Thursday, Delhi Capitals triumphed over Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets, largely due to the masterclass performance of player of the match, KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 93. The Capitals had a challenging start but overcame early obstacles to achieve victory.

Initially, the Capitals restricted RCB to 163 for seven, with standout bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam, who skillfully disrupted the opponent's momentum. The Delhi bowlers demonstrated tactical brilliance, capitalizing on key moments to prevent RCB from posting a dominant score.

While RCB seemed off to a vigorous start with Phil Salt's explosive innings, Delhi's Rahul and Stubbs stabilized the chase after an initial stumble. Rahul's composed approach, blending patience with aggression, became the cornerstone of DC's successful pursuit, highlighted by strategic sixes and key plays under pressure.

