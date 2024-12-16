Rain Disruption in India vs Australia Test Match

Cricket fans experienced suspense as the skies finally cleared on Monday, allowing play to resume on day three of the third Test between India and Australia. The weather had been unpredictable, and only 13.5 minimum overs remained after the long rain delay.

Facing a precarious situation, India was tottering at 48 for four when players reluctantly returned to the field. Earlier, during a crucial moment, Pat Cummins had secured the important wicket of Rishabh Pant shortly after lunch, adding to India's woes.

The morning session saw Australia's Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood taking three Indian wickets between them. Previously, India had restricted Australia to a total of 445. Rain continued to disrupt the series, which stands evenly poised at 1-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)