Rain Disruption in India vs Australia Test Match
On day three of the third Test match between India and Australia, play resumed after a long rain interruption. India was struggling at 48 for four. Australia had earlier been bowled out for 445, with key wickets taken by Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood.
Cricket fans experienced suspense as the skies finally cleared on Monday, allowing play to resume on day three of the third Test between India and Australia. The weather had been unpredictable, and only 13.5 minimum overs remained after the long rain delay.
Facing a precarious situation, India was tottering at 48 for four when players reluctantly returned to the field. Earlier, during a crucial moment, Pat Cummins had secured the important wicket of Rishabh Pant shortly after lunch, adding to India's woes.
The morning session saw Australia's Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood taking three Indian wickets between them. Previously, India had restricted Australia to a total of 445. Rain continued to disrupt the series, which stands evenly poised at 1-1.
