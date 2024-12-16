Left Menu

D Gukesh: The Youngest World Chess Champion Returns Home Amid Celebrations

D Gukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion and India's chess prodigy, was honored at Velammal Nexus after clinching the 2024 FIDE World Championship in Singapore. Gukesh arrived to a warm welcome at Chennai Airport, expressing gratitude towards his supporters and celebrated his emotional victory over China's Ding Liren.

D Gukesh getting felicitated at his alma mater, Velammal Nexus in Chennai (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
D Gukesh, India's rising chess star, was celebrated at Velammal Nexus in Chennai following his historic victory at the 2024 FIDE World Championship in Singapore. Returning to India, Gukesh becomes the youngest World Chess Champion, a title recently secured after defeating China's Ding Liren in a thrilling match.

The grandmaster was greeted by enthusiastic fans at Chennai Airport, reflecting the nationwide pride in his remarkable achievement. Gukesh expressed his gratitude, saying, "I am very glad to be here. I could see the support that and what it means to India. You guys are amazing. You gave me so much energy," during a brief interaction with reporters.

Gukesh's victory, sealed with a 7.5-6.5 scoreline, followed an intense final game of the championship. Emotional and overwhelmed, Gukesh described this win as the "best moment of his life." In a gracious act, he handed over the trophy to his parents after the match. Liren acknowledged his opponent's triumph, emphasizing the fair result despite his own competitive performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

