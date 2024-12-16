Gukesh's Triumph: Chessboard Strategies and Mental Mastery

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh credited his historic world title win not solely to chess strategies, but also to mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton. On Monday, he expressed gratitude towards Upton for aiding him in managing the emotional pressure of high-stakes competition.

At just 18, Gukesh became the youngest chess world champion by defeating China's Ding Liren. He received a celebratory welcome from fans and officials upon his return. During a press conference at Velammal Vidyalaya, his childhood school, Gukesh emphasized the psychological challenges of a world championship.

Upton, renowned for his previous work with cricket and hockey teams, guided Gukesh in the 14-game marathon in Singapore. Gukesh praised Upton's mentorship, revealing how it began through Sandeep Singhal of Westbridge Capital. Upton highlighted Gukesh's self-awareness and mental resilience as key to his success.

