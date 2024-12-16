Left Menu

India Clinches Women's Junior Asia Cup with Thrilling Victory Over China

The Indian Junior Women's team triumphed in the Women's Junior Asia Cup, defeating China in a tense final in Oman. Star player Deepika led the goal-scoring, driving India to victory. The squad has also secured a spot in the FIH Junior World Cup 2025 in Chile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 21:18 IST
Indian Junior Women's hockey player Deepika (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Junior Women's hockey team returned to India in high spirits after successfully defending their Women's Junior Asia Cup title in Muscat, Oman. In a nail-biting final, India overcame China with a 1-1 draw that led to a 3-2 victory in the shootout, clinching the prestigious trophy once more.

India's performance throughout the tournament was steered by standout drag-flicker Deepika, who finished as the top scorer, netting 12 goals, five from penalty corners. Dominating Pool A, India secured significant victories over Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Thailand. Despite a solitary loss to China, Deepika's contributions were pivotal, especially with her back-to-back hat-tricks in the opener.

The final clash saw an early lead by China via a penalty stroke, but Kanika Siwach's crucial equalizer in the third quarter sent the match into a penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Nidhi became the hero with three crucial saves, sealing India's victory. This triumph also secured India's place in the 2025 FIH Junior World Cup in Chile, with captain Jyoti Singh praising the team's resilience and effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

