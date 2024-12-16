Ryder Cup Controversy: U.S. Players to Get Paid

In a historic move, U.S. Ryder Cup players will receive payment starting next year at Bethpage Black, marking the first time they'll be compensated for their participation in the biennial event. Each player will receive $500,000, with $300,000 directed towards charity and a $200,000 stipend retained by the players.

This adjustment follows the previous $200,000 allocation exclusively for charity, a practice in place since 1999. The PGA of America clarified that no players demanded compensation. However, the decision generated discussions at the 2023 Rome event, especially after reports linked American golfer Patrick Cantlay to a silent protest, which he refuted.

Tiger Woods voiced his support for player compensation earmarked for charity, a sentiment echoed by other golf figures like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy who emphasized the purity of competition. The debate around compensation does not overshadow the tournament's essence as the Americans aim to reclaim the Ryder Cup from Europe in the upcoming September 2023 event.

