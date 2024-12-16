Left Menu

Ryder Cup Controversy: U.S. Players to Get Paid

Starting next year at Bethpage Black, U.S. Ryder Cup players will receive $500,000 each, partially benefiting charity. This change marks a shift from the previous $200,000 charity-only payments. Though the compensation was unsolicited, it became a topic of discussion at the 2023 Rome event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic move, U.S. Ryder Cup players will receive payment starting next year at Bethpage Black, marking the first time they'll be compensated for their participation in the biennial event. Each player will receive $500,000, with $300,000 directed towards charity and a $200,000 stipend retained by the players.

This adjustment follows the previous $200,000 allocation exclusively for charity, a practice in place since 1999. The PGA of America clarified that no players demanded compensation. However, the decision generated discussions at the 2023 Rome event, especially after reports linked American golfer Patrick Cantlay to a silent protest, which he refuted.

Tiger Woods voiced his support for player compensation earmarked for charity, a sentiment echoed by other golf figures like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy who emphasized the purity of competition. The debate around compensation does not overshadow the tournament's essence as the Americans aim to reclaim the Ryder Cup from Europe in the upcoming September 2023 event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

