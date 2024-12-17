Left Menu

WNBA Breaks Boundaries with First Regular-Season Game in Canada

The WNBA will host its inaugural regular-season game in Canada, featuring the Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm at Vancouver's Rogers Arena in August 2024. This historic event highlights the league's expansion, including a forthcoming Toronto franchise commencing in 2026, reflecting the growing popularity of women's basketball in Canada.

Updated: 17-12-2024 00:20 IST
The WNBA is set to make history next year with its first-ever regular-season game held outside of the United States. The Atlanta Dream and the Seattle Storm will face off in Vancouver's Rogers Arena in August 2024, according to a league announcement made on Monday.

This event marks an important milestone in the league's rapid growth and international reach. Earlier this year, the WNBA hosted its debut game in Canada, drawing a sell-out crowd for the Chicago Sky versus Minnesota Lynx match in Toronto. The expansion continues as Toronto will welcome the league's 14th franchise in 2026, marking the WNBA's first team outside the U.S. Portland is also slated to join the league that year.

"The WNBA Canada Game has been pivotal in expanding our league's presence," said Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. As the WNBA prepares for establishing roots in Canada, the upcoming game underscores the soaring momentum of women's basketball in the region. The Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream, both eliminated in the first playoff round this year, will clash on August 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

