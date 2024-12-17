Kiwis Clinch Historic Victory in Tim Southee's Farewell Test

New Zealand crafted a perfect farewell for their cricketing stalwart, Tim Southee, clinching a historic victory over England in the third Test at Seddon Park. Despite entering the match with the series already decided in England's favor, the Kiwis delivered an impressive 423-run triumph on Tuesday.

This remarkable win equals the largest margin by runs in Test cricket history, echoing a similar feat against Sri Lanka in 2018. Uniquely, New Zealand is the first team to win a match by over 300 runs after suffering a loss by the same margin in the series, having previously fallen to a 323-run defeat against England in Wellington.

Joe Root further etched his name in cricket history, surpassing Javed Miandad to become the top Test run-scorer against New Zealand. With 1925 runs, Root has also emerged as the leading run-getter against India in Tests. He holds the distinction of being the first visiting player to tally over 1000 runs in New Zealand, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

