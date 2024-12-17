Left Menu

Kiwis Clinch Historic Victory in Tim Southee's Farewell Test

New Zealand gave a grand farewell to Tim Southee with a record-equalling 423-run win over England. The victory marked the first time a team won by over 300 runs after previously losing by the same margin in a series. Joe Root set new records against New Zealand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 11:23 IST
Kiwis Clinch Historic Victory in Tim Southee's Farewell Test
Joe Root (Photo: @englandcricket/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand crafted a perfect farewell for their cricketing stalwart, Tim Southee, clinching a historic victory over England in the third Test at Seddon Park. Despite entering the match with the series already decided in England's favor, the Kiwis delivered an impressive 423-run triumph on Tuesday.

This remarkable win equals the largest margin by runs in Test cricket history, echoing a similar feat against Sri Lanka in 2018. Uniquely, New Zealand is the first team to win a match by over 300 runs after suffering a loss by the same margin in the series, having previously fallen to a 323-run defeat against England in Wellington.

Joe Root further etched his name in cricket history, surpassing Javed Miandad to become the top Test run-scorer against New Zealand. With 1925 runs, Root has also emerged as the leading run-getter against India in Tests. He holds the distinction of being the first visiting player to tally over 1000 runs in New Zealand, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024