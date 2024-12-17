Cummins Surpasses Legends: Third-Highest Wicket-Taking Skipper
Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins surpasses Garfield Sobers and Daniel Vettori to become the third-highest Test wicket-taking skipper. Cummins achieved this feat during the third Test against India at Brisbane, with an outstanding performance that led to 119 wickets as per Cricbuzz. The series stands level at 1-1.
In a significant career milestone, Australian captain Pat Cummins has overtaken cricket legends Garfield Sobers and Daniel Vettori to rank as the third-highest wicket-taking Test captain. Cummins accomplished this feat during the third Test against India at Brisbane, elevating his total to 119 wickets as per Cricbuzz statistics.
Cummins showcased relentless bowling during India's first innings, dismantling the middle order by scalping key players such as Rishabh Pant, skipper Rohit Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Ravindra Jadeja. The achievement places Cummins behind only Australia's Richie Benaud with 138 wickets and Pakistan's Imran Khan, who tops the list with 187 wickets.
In the ongoing match, after India's initial control, Australia swung the momentum back with a robust 241-run partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head. Despite India's fightback on Day 4, powered by innings from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, they managed 252/9 preventing a follow-on. The test series is currently even with one win each.
(With inputs from agencies.)
