Left Menu

Cummins Surpasses Legends: Third-Highest Wicket-Taking Skipper

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins surpasses Garfield Sobers and Daniel Vettori to become the third-highest Test wicket-taking skipper. Cummins achieved this feat during the third Test against India at Brisbane, with an outstanding performance that led to 119 wickets as per Cricbuzz. The series stands level at 1-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:13 IST
Cummins Surpasses Legends: Third-Highest Wicket-Taking Skipper
Pat Cummins. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant career milestone, Australian captain Pat Cummins has overtaken cricket legends Garfield Sobers and Daniel Vettori to rank as the third-highest wicket-taking Test captain. Cummins accomplished this feat during the third Test against India at Brisbane, elevating his total to 119 wickets as per Cricbuzz statistics.

Cummins showcased relentless bowling during India's first innings, dismantling the middle order by scalping key players such as Rishabh Pant, skipper Rohit Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Ravindra Jadeja. The achievement places Cummins behind only Australia's Richie Benaud with 138 wickets and Pakistan's Imran Khan, who tops the list with 187 wickets.

In the ongoing match, after India's initial control, Australia swung the momentum back with a robust 241-run partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head. Despite India's fightback on Day 4, powered by innings from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, they managed 252/9 preventing a follow-on. The test series is currently even with one win each.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024