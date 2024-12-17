India's Rainy Rescue: Bumrah and Deep's Heroics at Gabba

In a thrilling day four at the Gabba, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep crafted a determined 10th-wicket stand for India, averting the follow-on against Australia in a rain-affected third test. Their efforts, despite Josh Hazlewood's injury, left the hosts with limited time to secure a win.

Opener KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja added essential fifties, showcasing resilience on yet another rain-hindered day. Deep's confident batting, including a six off Pat Cummins, was central to India's defensive stance, pushing their score to 252 for nine.

Australia's hopes were further thwarted by Hazlewood's exit due to a calf injury and ineffective performances from Nathan Lyon and a fatigued pace attack. With the series score in mind, Indian captain Rohit Sharma faces pressure after continued batting challenges.

