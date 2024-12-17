India's Rainy Rescue: Bumrah and Deep's Heroics at Gabba
India avoided the follow-on against Australia thanks to a resilient 10th-wicket stand by Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep during the third test in Brisbane. Despite Josh Hazlewood's injury and rainy conditions, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed vital fifties, ensuring a challenging task for Australia.
In a thrilling day four at the Gabba, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep crafted a determined 10th-wicket stand for India, averting the follow-on against Australia in a rain-affected third test. Their efforts, despite Josh Hazlewood's injury, left the hosts with limited time to secure a win.
Opener KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja added essential fifties, showcasing resilience on yet another rain-hindered day. Deep's confident batting, including a six off Pat Cummins, was central to India's defensive stance, pushing their score to 252 for nine.
Australia's hopes were further thwarted by Hazlewood's exit due to a calf injury and ineffective performances from Nathan Lyon and a fatigued pace attack. With the series score in mind, Indian captain Rohit Sharma faces pressure after continued batting challenges.
