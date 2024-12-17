Shockwaves at Stamford Bridge: Mudryk's Adverse Doping Test

Stamford Bridge finds itself at the center of a controversy as Chelsea's forward, Mykhailo Mudryk, has been contacted by the Football Association following an adverse result in a routine anti-doping test.

The Premier League club has confirmed that both Mudryk and the team support The FA's testing program, asserting that all players are regularly tested. Mudryk, who joined Chelsea for 62 million pounds in January 2023, expresses shock and denies any wrongdoing regarding the adverse finding.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian, primarily a substitute this season, reiterated his innocence via social media, detailing his commitment to uncovering the source of the issue. The FA has yet to comment on the situation as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)