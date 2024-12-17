Left Menu

Rain Disrupts Zimbabwe vs. Afghanistan ODI Match

The first ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club was abandoned due to heavy rain. Afghanistan, having opted to bowl, restricted Zimbabwe to 44-5 in 10 overs, thanks to Azmatullah Omarzai's exceptional bowling, before the game was called off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 20:28 IST
Rain Disrupts Zimbabwe vs. Afghanistan ODI Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy rain caused the abandonment of the first one-day international cricket match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Despite a delayed start that reduced the game to 28 overs per side, Afghanistan quickly put the hosts under pressure after winning the toss and electing to bowl.

Azmatullah Omarzai's impressive spell of bowling saw him take 4-18 in just over four overs, as Zimbabwe stumbled to 44-5 by the 10th over before rain ended the match decisively. The second game of the series is scheduled for Thursday at the same venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024