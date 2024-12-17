Rain Disrupts Zimbabwe vs. Afghanistan ODI Match
The first ODI cricket match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club was abandoned due to heavy rain. Afghanistan, having opted to bowl, restricted Zimbabwe to 44-5 in 10 overs, thanks to Azmatullah Omarzai's exceptional bowling, before the game was called off.
Heavy rain caused the abandonment of the first one-day international cricket match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.
Despite a delayed start that reduced the game to 28 overs per side, Afghanistan quickly put the hosts under pressure after winning the toss and electing to bowl.
Azmatullah Omarzai's impressive spell of bowling saw him take 4-18 in just over four overs, as Zimbabwe stumbled to 44-5 by the 10th over before rain ended the match decisively. The second game of the series is scheduled for Thursday at the same venue.
