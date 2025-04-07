CM Yadav Launches Training to Bolster MP's Administrative Framework

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has initiated a 'Joint Foundation Training Program for State Service Officers' at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration in Bhopal. The program is designed to fortify the state's administrative capabilities and improve service delivery to the public.

CM Yadav emphasized the program's role in fostering an administrative environment where innovation and public welfare thrive. He urged officers, selected by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, to labor diligently for the state's development, envisioning new heights of progress through collective efforts.

In his address, Yadav reflected on a previous visit to the US, contrasting foreign and Indian social structures. He stated that while foreign societies are police-based, Indian society is self-regulatory. He praised India's cultural ethos of self-reliance, where the police are viewed as protectors against miscreants rather than an omnipresent authority.

