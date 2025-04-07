Left Menu

CM Yadav Launches Training to Bolster MP's Administrative Framework

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated a training program for state service officers, aiming to reinforce the administrative structure and enhance public services. The program, launched in Bhopal, seeks to blend innovation with public welfare while encouraging officers to contribute to the state's progress and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 14:45 IST
CM Yadav Launches Training to Bolster MP's Administrative Framework
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has initiated a 'Joint Foundation Training Program for State Service Officers' at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration in Bhopal. The program is designed to fortify the state's administrative capabilities and improve service delivery to the public.

CM Yadav emphasized the program's role in fostering an administrative environment where innovation and public welfare thrive. He urged officers, selected by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, to labor diligently for the state's development, envisioning new heights of progress through collective efforts.

In his address, Yadav reflected on a previous visit to the US, contrasting foreign and Indian social structures. He stated that while foreign societies are police-based, Indian society is self-regulatory. He praised India's cultural ethos of self-reliance, where the police are viewed as protectors against miscreants rather than an omnipresent authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025