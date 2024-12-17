Indian Women Shine: Mandhana and Ghosh Power to 159/9 Against West Indies

In a thrilling T20I against West Indies, India's Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh showcased outstanding batting prowess, steering their team to a competitive total of 159 for 9 on Tuesday. Mandhana, taking charge as the stand-in skipper, hit a commendable 62 off 41 balls, capitalizing on three reprieves to set a strong foundation for the innings.

Alongside her, Richa Ghosh played an essential role in closing the innings with a vigorous 32-run contribution, hitting six boundaries in just 17 deliveries. Despite challenges from West Indies' strong bowling performances, notably Deandra Dottin's exceptional fielding and two key dismissals, India's batters ensured a defendable score.

Meanwhile, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma contributed modestly, with their innings hampered by disciplined bowling from the West Indies side. Enduring multiple setbacks, the Indian women's cricket team demonstrated resilience and strategic aggression, fueling fans' hopes for a gripping series continuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)