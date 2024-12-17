Vinicius Jr: FIFA Men's Player of the Year Triumph
Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has been awarded FIFA men's player of the year for his outstanding performances, scoring 24 goals and pivotal roles in securing major victories for his team.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:39 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
In an impressive achievement, Vinicius Jr, the dynamic forward for Brazil and Real Madrid, was named FIFA men's player of the year during a ceremony in Doha on Tuesday.
The 24-year-old showcased his exceptional skills by scoring 24 goals in 39 appearances, contributing significantly to Real Madrid's triumphant LaLiga and Champions League campaigns. His notable performance included scoring in the final win over Borussia Dortmund.
Vinicius Jr's impressive season reinforces his status as a key player on the global stage, underscoring his crucial role in Real Madrid's recent successes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drama Unfolds in AFC Champions League as Ronaldo Misses Crucial Match
Al-Ain Clings to Asian Champions League Dreams
Marinos Soar to Top in Asian Champions League with 4-0 Victory
Kawasaki and Ulsan Triumph Amidst Asian Champions League Drama
Mbappe's Struggles Overshadow Real Madrid's LaLiga Battle