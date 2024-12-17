Left Menu

Vinicius Jr: FIFA Men's Player of the Year Triumph

Brazil and Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has been awarded FIFA men's player of the year for his outstanding performances, scoring 24 goals and pivotal roles in securing major victories for his team.

In an impressive achievement, Vinicius Jr, the dynamic forward for Brazil and Real Madrid, was named FIFA men's player of the year during a ceremony in Doha on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old showcased his exceptional skills by scoring 24 goals in 39 appearances, contributing significantly to Real Madrid's triumphant LaLiga and Champions League campaigns. His notable performance included scoring in the final win over Borussia Dortmund.

Vinicius Jr's impressive season reinforces his status as a key player on the global stage, underscoring his crucial role in Real Madrid's recent successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

