Left Menu

Vinicius Jr Named FIFA Men's Player of the Year

Vinicius Jr, a forward for Brazil and Real Madrid, was honored as FIFA men's player of the year. He scored 24 goals in 39 appearances, aiding Real Madrid's triumph in the LaLiga and Champions League, including a decisive goal in the final against Borussia Dortmund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:39 IST
Vinicius Jr Named FIFA Men's Player of the Year
Vinicius Jr
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr, representing Real Madrid, has been distinguished as FIFA's men's player of the year during the ceremony held in Doha on Tuesday.

At just 24, Vinicius Jr's impressive performance saw him scoring 24 goals in 39 matches across all competitions. His contributions were pivotal in securing Real Madrid's LaLiga and Champions League titles.

In the final showdown against Borussia Dortmund, Vinicius Jr's talent shone as he netted a crucial goal, further cementing his role in Real Madrid's victorious season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024