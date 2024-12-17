Vinicius Jr Named FIFA Men's Player of the Year

Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr, representing Real Madrid, has been distinguished as FIFA's men's player of the year during the ceremony held in Doha on Tuesday.

At just 24, Vinicius Jr's impressive performance saw him scoring 24 goals in 39 matches across all competitions. His contributions were pivotal in securing Real Madrid's LaLiga and Champions League titles.

In the final showdown against Borussia Dortmund, Vinicius Jr's talent shone as he netted a crucial goal, further cementing his role in Real Madrid's victorious season.

(With inputs from agencies.)