Epic Comeback: East Bengal FC Triumphs Over Punjab FC 4-2

East Bengal FC staged an epic comeback to defeat Punjab FC 4-2 in the Indian Super League. Overcoming a two-goal deficit, the Red & Gold Brigade secured their first ISL victory over Punjab FC, marking a historic win after previous encounters. Next, they face Jamshedpur FC.

Updated: 17-12-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:41 IST
East Bengal's David Lalhlansanga. (Picture: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

East Bengal FC orchestrated a remarkable comeback to defeat Punjab FC 4-2 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in the Indian Super League 2024-25. This triumphant win marked the first instance the team has secured victory in an ISL match after trailing by two or more goals, a noteworthy achievement that adds a historic chapter to their performance against Punjab FC after previous meetings ended in a draw and a loss.

Punjab FC initially took control of the game with Nihal Sudheesh and Ezequiel Vidal executing a swift passing maneuver on the right wing, leading to Asmir Suljic's goal in the 21st minute. The lead was extended in the 39th minute as Vidal showcased individual excellence, turning the tables on East Bengal FC's defense before executing a powerful shot into the goal's top left corner, ending the first half with a solid 2-0 lead.

However, a resilient East Bengal FC emerged in the second half, quickly reducing the deficit with Hijazi Maher's header in the 46th minute. The introduction of substitute Vishnu Puthiya proved crucial, as he netted an equaliser in the 54th minute. Amid increasing pressure, an own goal by Suresh Meitei and a final header by David Lalhlansanga in the 64th minute sealed East Bengal FC's victory, as the team leveraged their numerical advantage after an ejection on Punjab's side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

