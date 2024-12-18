Left Menu

Marta Clinches the Inaugural Marta Award for Best Goal

Marta won the inaugural Marta Award, recognizing the best goal in women's soccer at FIFA's 'The Best' awards. Named after her, the honor came for a goal scored against Jamaica. A celebrated player with over 119 national goals, Marta is retiring internationally after a historic career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 18-12-2024 06:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 06:57 IST
Marta Clinches the Inaugural Marta Award for Best Goal
Marta

In an unforgettable moment at FIFA's 'The Best' awards, Marta claimed the inaugural Marta Award, designed to honor the best goal in women's soccer. The 38-year-old Brazilian legend received this accolade for her spectacular goal during a friendly match against Jamaica earlier this year.

Historically, the Puskas Award acknowledged the top goal in global soccer, but this year marked a shift with it being dedicated exclusively to the men's game. To equally celebrate achievements in women's soccer, FIFA introduced the Marta Award. Throughout her illustrious career, Marta has been celebrated as the greatest female soccer player, winning the women's player of the year title six times.

Marta, who scored an astonishing 119 goals in 185 international appearances, is retiring from international competition following the Paris Games. Her profound impact was underscored recently as she helped Orlando Pride secure their first NWSL title. Fans and FIFA legends voted for the Marta Award, highlighting her lasting influence on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024