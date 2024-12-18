Marta Clinches the Inaugural Marta Award for Best Goal

In an unforgettable moment at FIFA's 'The Best' awards, Marta claimed the inaugural Marta Award, designed to honor the best goal in women's soccer. The 38-year-old Brazilian legend received this accolade for her spectacular goal during a friendly match against Jamaica earlier this year.

Historically, the Puskas Award acknowledged the top goal in global soccer, but this year marked a shift with it being dedicated exclusively to the men's game. To equally celebrate achievements in women's soccer, FIFA introduced the Marta Award. Throughout her illustrious career, Marta has been celebrated as the greatest female soccer player, winning the women's player of the year title six times.

Marta, who scored an astonishing 119 goals in 185 international appearances, is retiring from international competition following the Paris Games. Her profound impact was underscored recently as she helped Orlando Pride secure their first NWSL title. Fans and FIFA legends voted for the Marta Award, highlighting her lasting influence on the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)