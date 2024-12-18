Mitchell Santner Takes Helm as New Zealand White-Ball Captain

In a significant development for New Zealand cricket, Mitchell Santner has been appointed as the new captain of the country's one-day international (ODI) and T20 teams. He replaces Kane Williamson, who stepped down after the T20 World Cup in June.

Santner, a 32-year-old left-arm spinner, brings extensive experience to the role, having represented New Zealand in 243 internationals. He has previously led the team in 24 T20 and four ODI matches, showcasing his leadership qualities on numerous occasions.

The new captaincy tenure kicks off with the T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka in December and January. Santner is set to navigate a challenging schedule that includes an ODI Tri Series in Pakistan, the ICC Champions Trophy, and a home series against Pakistan.

