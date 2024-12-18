Left Menu

Mitchell Santner Takes Helm as New Zealand White-Ball Captain

Mitchell Santner has been appointed New Zealand's white-ball cricket captain, succeeding Kane Williamson. The 32-year-old left-arm spinner will lead the ODI and T20 teams starting with the series against Sri Lanka. Santner, with 243 international caps, is renowned for his leadership and bowling skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 18-12-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 08:22 IST
Mitchell Santner Takes Helm as New Zealand White-Ball Captain
Mitchell Santner
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a significant development for New Zealand cricket, Mitchell Santner has been appointed as the new captain of the country's one-day international (ODI) and T20 teams. He replaces Kane Williamson, who stepped down after the T20 World Cup in June.

Santner, a 32-year-old left-arm spinner, brings extensive experience to the role, having represented New Zealand in 243 internationals. He has previously led the team in 24 T20 and four ODI matches, showcasing his leadership qualities on numerous occasions.

The new captaincy tenure kicks off with the T20 and ODI series against Sri Lanka in December and January. Santner is set to navigate a challenging schedule that includes an ODI Tri Series in Pakistan, the ICC Champions Trophy, and a home series against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024