Ravichandran Ashwin Bows Out from International Cricket: A Legacy of Spin Mastery

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's accomplished spin bowler, has announced his retirement from international cricket following the third test against Australia. With 537 test wickets, Ashwin stands as one of India's second-highest wicket-takers. He now aims to continue his cricket journey at the club level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 11:50 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin with Virat Kohli (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI

Ravichandran Ashwin, the esteemed Indian spin bowler, has declared his retirement from international cricket, marking the end of an illustrious career following the third test against Australia which concluded in a draw at Brisbane.

Ashwin, who now exits the international stage with 537 wickets from 106 tests, ranks second just behind Anil Kumble among India's most successful bowlers. Notably excluded from the series-opener in Perth, Ashwin made a brief return in the second test at Adelaide, claiming a solitary wicket before being sidelined for the Brisbane match.

Expressing a desire to continue playing at the club level, Ashwin reflected on his career saying, "I had a lot of fun and created many memories alongside my teammates." His career also boasts 116 one-dayers and 65 T20 internationals, culminating in a total of 765 wickets across formats.

Latest News

