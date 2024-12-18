Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Demands Clarity on Mohammed Shami's Fitness from NCA

India captain Rohit Sharma is urging the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to provide clear updates on Mohammed Shami's fitness condition. Shami is recovering from a knee injury swelling and is sidelined from the Border Gavaskar series. He awaits clearance to participate in future matches.

Mohammed Shami
  • Country:
  • Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma has called for transparency from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) regarding pacer Mohammed Shami's fitness status. Shami is under rehabilitation at the NCA following knee injury issues which have sidelined him from the pivotal Border Gavaskar series.

Shami, who recently returned from an ankle injury, has shown intermittent swelling in his knees post the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). His situation casts doubt on his immediate cricketing future, as outlined by Rohit during a press conference. The captain emphasized the importance of Shami's health over risking him in high-stakes matches without full fitness assurance.

The NCA's role is critical in assessing Shami's readiness for competitive cricket, and both Rohit and the Board of Control for Cricket in India await detailed updates. Shami's eagerness to continue playing domestic cricket underlines his intent to regain form and fitness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

