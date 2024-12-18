Left Menu

Remembering the Emperor: Rik Van Looy's Monumental Legacy

Rik Van Looy, renowned for being the first cyclist to conquer all five Monuments races, passed away at 90. Van Looy was celebrated for his achievements in one-day classics and won over 450 races, including an Olympic gold. His monumental impact on Belgian cycling remains unmatched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 18:58 IST
The world of cycling mourns the loss of Rik Van Looy, a Belgian icon, who passed away at the age of 90. Known as the 'Emperor of Herentals', Van Looy made history by becoming the first cyclist to win all five Monuments races.

During his illustrious career in the 1950s and 60s, Van Looy secured eight total Monuments victories and claimed an Olympic gold medal at the 1952 Games. He was also a two-time World Road Race champion, solidifying his reputation as a one-day classics specialist.

The Belgian Cycling Federation announced his passing, noting Van Looy's significant contributions to the sport. His unparalleled achievements continue to inspire generations of cyclists, with only two others matching his feat of winning all Monuments classics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

