Ferrari's Dream Team: Hamilton and Leclerc Rev Up for 2025

Ferrari's team principal, Fred Vasseur, is optimistic about the collaboration between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc for the next Formula One season. Hamilton transitions from Mercedes, aiming for an eighth title, while Leclerc, known for his speed, seeks his first championship with mutual respect driving their partnership.

Updated: 19-12-2024 04:59 IST
In a bold move, Ferrari welcomes the legendary Lewis Hamilton alongside Charles Leclerc for the upcoming Formula One season. The duo, set to invigorate the team's dynamics, is expected to bring strength and competition on the track, according to Ferrari's boss, Fred Vasseur.

Hamilton, a seven-time champion, shifts gears from Mercedes to take over from Carlos Sainz at Ferrari. Despite Ferrari finishing as runners-up in the constructors' championship last season, Vasseur views the seasoned Hamilton and the promising Leclerc as a potent combination for racing success.

Leclerc, hailed for his speed, complements Hamilton's formidable 105 career wins. With mutual respect and a shared goal of racing excellence, the drivers aim to push Ferrari past the finish line, gunning for top grid positions while honing their skills and teamwork.

