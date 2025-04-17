Himachal Hosts Kabaddi Championship; CM Sukhu Receives Hefty Dividend
A delegation from AIESCB invited Chief Minister Sukhu to the upcoming Kabaddi Championship in Shimla. Meanwhile, he received significant funds from SJVN and donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. War veteran Brigadier Mehta presented his books, earning praise for inspiring the youth.
- Country:
- India
A delegation from the All India Electricity Sports Control Board (AIESCB) formally invited Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to attend the 46th AIESCB Kabaddi Championship at a meeting on Thursday. The national-level event, organized by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd., will be hosted in Shimla from April 27 to 29, 2024.
Teams from across India are set to compete in this prominent three-day sporting event, aiming to promote the significance of kabaddi and foster inter-state camaraderie. Additionally, the Chief Minister received a cheque valued at Rs 121.33 crore from SJVN Director Ajay Kumar Sharma as a part of the interim dividend.
Also on Wednesday, the Primary Teacher's Association of Sarahan contributed Rs 71,000 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, while war veteran Brigadier BS Mehta presented his books, 'The Burning Chaffees' and 'Grit to Glory', to the Chief Minister, praised for their potential to inspire young readers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Altercation: Shimla Man Bludgeoned to Death
Trio Arrested with Chitta in Shimla: A Drug Bust in the Hills
Ensuring Clean Water: Shakroli Water Supply Project Kicks Off in Shimla
Scandal in Shimla: Controversy Over Vimal Negi's Death and HPPCL Corruption
Reviving Shimla: Kyarkoti’s Path to Cultural and Spiritual Tourism