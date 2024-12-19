Left Menu

Ancelotti's Historic Triumph: Real Madrid's Intercontinental Glory

Real Madrid triumphed over Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final with a 3-0 victory, marking Carlo Ancelotti as the club's most decorated coach. Goals by Mbappé, Rodrygo, and Vinícius Júnior highlighted the win, enhancing Madrid's historic dominance in this competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lusail | Updated: 19-12-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 08:52 IST
In a sweeping victory, Real Madrid defeated Mexican team Pachuca 3-0 in the Intercontinental Cup final, held on Wednesday. This win secured Carlo Ancelotti's place in history as the club's most decorated coach, achieving his 15th title with Real Madrid.

Ancelotti surpassed the 14 trophies previously held by himself and Miguel Muñoz, a key figure for the team in the 1960s and 70s. Expressing his joy, the 65-year-old stated, "Very happy, it's a triumph." The match saw Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, and Vinícius Júnior score as Madrid dominated the competition, securing its fourth Intercontinental title following earlier wins in 1960, 1998, and 2002.

Real Madrid's path to victory was smooth, as Europe's reigning champion advanced directly to the final, contrasting Pachuca's battle through preliminaries. This year marks a format change, coinciding with FIFA's plan to expand the Club World Cup to 32 teams by 2025. Ancelotti's recent tenure, starting in 2021, has proven fruitful, with 11 titles under his belt, enhancing his legacy.

