ATP's Financial Boost: A Game Changer for Rising Tennis Stars

The ATP has taken a significant step in supporting its players through its updated Baseline programme, aimed at providing financial security to those struggling on the competitive circuit. Recently, $1.3 million was distributed among 26 players as part of the initiative's on-trial phase.

Launched earlier this year, the Baseline programme is a part of a three-year trial designed to offer a dependable income for the top 250-ranked singles players per season. ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi describes it as a 'game-changer' for tennis athletes, particularly benefiting those facing injuries or entering the professional tour.

The programme arose from the financial hardships faced by lower-ranked players, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the ATP plans to increase the guaranteed minimum income thresholds in 2025, promoting a robust financial safety net for players struggling beyond the top ranks.

