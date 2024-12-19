Left Menu

ATP's Financial Boost: A Game Changer for Rising Tennis Stars

The ATP is enhancing its Baseline programme, initially distributing $1.3 million to 26 lower-ranked players to ensure financial stability. This trial aimed to guarantee minimum income security is expected to grow, helping players facing financial challenges and injuries. The program ensures a minimum of $100,000 annually for top 250-ranked players in 2025.

19-12-2024
The ATP has taken a significant step in supporting its players through its updated Baseline programme, aimed at providing financial security to those struggling on the competitive circuit. Recently, $1.3 million was distributed among 26 players as part of the initiative's on-trial phase.

Launched earlier this year, the Baseline programme is a part of a three-year trial designed to offer a dependable income for the top 250-ranked singles players per season. ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi describes it as a 'game-changer' for tennis athletes, particularly benefiting those facing injuries or entering the professional tour.

The programme arose from the financial hardships faced by lower-ranked players, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the ATP plans to increase the guaranteed minimum income thresholds in 2025, promoting a robust financial safety net for players struggling beyond the top ranks.

