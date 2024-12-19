Left Menu

Liam Lawson Joins Red Bull: A Dream Come True

Liam Lawson, a 22-year-old New Zealander, is set to replace Sergio Perez as Red Bull's Formula One driver alongside champion Max Verstappen next season. Previously a stand-in for Daniel Ricciardo, Lawson is eager for the opportunity and praised for his racing prowess by team boss Christian Horner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:12 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:12 IST
Liam Lawson Joins Red Bull: A Dream Come True

Liam Lawson, the young New Zealander, is stepping into the big leagues as he takes on the role of Sergio Perez's successor at Red Bull Racing. The announcement was made by the Formula One team on Thursday, setting the stage for an extraordinary opportunity alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Having made his debut at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix as a temporary replacement for Daniel Ricciardo, Lawson returns after his commendable performance in the closing races of this season. At 22, Lawson expressed his long-held dream to race for Red Bull, adding he's eager to learn from Max Verstappen's expert racing skills.

Team boss Christian Horner highlighted Lawson's arrival as part of Red Bull's tradition of promoting talent from within their Junior Programme, likening him to past champions such as Sebastian Vettel. The stakes are high, but Lawson's determination to face the challenge is palpable, promising exciting prospects for the upcoming racing season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024